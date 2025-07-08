Aidence Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Aidence
Lo stipendio di Aidence varia da $96,567 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist nella fascia bassa fino a $152,735 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Aidence. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/31/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$96.6K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $113K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$153K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Aidence è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $152,735. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Aidence è $113,196.

