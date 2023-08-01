Directory Aziendale
AI21 Labs
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

AI21 Labs Stipendi

Lo stipendio di AI21 Labs varia da $98,225 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Servizio Clienti nella fascia bassa fino a $163,785 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di AI21 Labs. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/31/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $145K
Servizio Clienti
$98.2K
Manager di Prodotto
$164K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w AI21 Labs jest Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $163,785. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w AI21 Labs wynosi $144,883.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per AI21 Labs

Aziende Correlate

  • Facebook
  • Intuit
  • Stripe
  • PayPal
  • Airbnb
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse