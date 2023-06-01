Directory Aziendale
AGTC
Principali Approfondimenti
    • Informazioni

    Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a biotech company that develops genetic therapies for rare and debilitating diseases. Its product candidates include ophthalmology development programs for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa and achromatopsia, as well as an optogenetic product candidate for advanced retinal disease. The company also has preclinical programs for otology, dry age-related macular degeneration, and targeting central nervous system disorders. It collaborates with University of Florida, Bionic Sight, and Otonomy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Alachua, Florida.

    http://agtc.com
    Sito Web
    1999
    Anno di Fondazione
    102
    N° di Dipendenti
    $0-$1M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

    Altre Risorse