Agency for Science, Technology and Research
Agency for Science, Technology and Research Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Agency for Science, Technology and Research varia da $48,215 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere Chimico nella fascia bassa fino a $91,734 per un Data Scientist nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Agency for Science, Technology and Research. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/1/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $78.8K

Ricercatore Scientifico

Data Scientist
Median $91.7K
Ingegnere Biomedico
$73.6K

Ingegnere Chimico
$48.2K

Ingegnere di Ricerca

Analista di Dati
$49.5K
Ingegnere Hardware
$66.4K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Agency for Science, Technology and Research è Data Scientist con una retribuzione totale annua di $91,734. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Agency for Science, Technology and Research è $70,028.

Altre Risorse