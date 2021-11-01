Directory Aziendale
Aflac
Aflac Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Aflac varia da $54,725 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane nella fascia bassa fino a $302,504 per un Data Scientist nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Aflac. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/1/2025

$160K

Assistente Amministrativo
$60.3K
Data Scientist
$303K
Risorse Umane
$54.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$101K
Ingegnere del Software
$103K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$156K
Le poste le mieux rémunéré rapporté chez Aflac est Scientifique des Données at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $302,504. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Aflac est de $101,505.

