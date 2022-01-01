Directory Aziendale
Afiniti
Afiniti Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Afiniti varia da $6,992 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $189,050 per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Afiniti. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/1/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $139K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $7K
Analista di Dati
Median $8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
Analista di Business
$79.6K
Analista Finanziario
$21.4K
Marketing
$19.9K
Designer di Prodotto
$189K
Manager di Prodotto
$17.3K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$166K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$129K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Afiniti is Designer di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Afiniti is $50,497.

