Affirm Architetto delle Soluzioni Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Architetto delle Soluzioni media in United States presso Affirm varia da $142K a $207K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Affirm. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/1/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$163K - $186K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$142K$163K$186K$207K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Calendario di Maturazione

50%

ANNO 1

50%

ANNO 2

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Affirm, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 2 anni:

  • 50% matura nel 1st-ANNO (12.50% trimestrale)

  • 50% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (12.50% trimestrale)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Affirm, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Affirm, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



Posizioni Incluse

Architetto Sicurezza Cloud

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Architetto delle Soluzioni in Affirm in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $206,500. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Affirm per il ruolo Architetto delle Soluzioni in United States è $141,750.

