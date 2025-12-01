La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso Affirm varia da $226K per year per L4 a $533K per year per L8. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $277K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Affirm. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/1/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
L4
$226K
$136K
$86.1K
$4.1K
L5
$246K
$180K
$64K
$2.3K
L6
$349K
$207K
$142K
$0
L7
$448K
$236K
$212K
$0
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
50%
ANNO 1
50%
ANNO 2
In Affirm, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 2 anni:
50% matura nel 1st-ANNO (12.50% trimestrale)
50% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (12.50% trimestrale)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Affirm, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Affirm, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
Posizioni IncluseInvia Nuova Posizione
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/affirm/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.