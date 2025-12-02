La retribuzione Manager di Prodotto in United States presso ADP varia da $124K per year per Product Manager a $418K per year per VP Product Management. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $217K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di ADP. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/2/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$183K
$167K
$2.5K
$14K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
33.3%
ANNO 1
33.3%
ANNO 2
33.3%
ANNO 3
In ADP, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:
33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)
33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (Infinity% per periodo)
