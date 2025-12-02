Directory Aziendale
ADP
  • Stipendi
  • Manager di Prodotto

  • Tutti gli stipendi Manager di Prodotto

ADP Manager di Prodotto Stipendi

La retribuzione Manager di Prodotto in United States presso ADP varia da $124K per year per Product Manager a $418K per year per VP Product Management. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $217K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di ADP. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/2/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$183K
$167K
$2.5K
$14K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

33.3%

ANNO 1

33.3%

ANNO 2

33.3%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In ADP, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (Infinity% per periodo)



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Manager di Prodotto stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Prodotto in ADP in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $417,500. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in ADP per il ruolo Manager di Prodotto in United States è $181,800.

Altre Risorse

