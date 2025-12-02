Directory Aziendale
ADP Designer di Prodotto Stipendi

La retribuzione Designer di Prodotto in United States presso ADP varia da $127K per year per Senior Product Designer a $229K per year per Lead Product Designer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $130K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di ADP. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/2/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$127K
$121K
$0
$6.5K
Lead Product Designer
$229K
$184K
$20.3K
$24.3K
Director Product Design
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Visualizza 2 Altri Livelli
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Calendario di Maturazione

33.3%

ANNO 1

33.3%

ANNO 2

33.3%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In ADP, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (Infinity% per periodo)



Posizioni Incluse

Invia Nuova Posizione

Designer UX

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Designer di Prodotto in ADP in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $237,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in ADP per il ruolo Designer di Prodotto in United States è $144,500.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per ADP

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adp/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.