Il pacchetto di retribuzione Analista di Business in United States mediano presso ADP ammonta a $76K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di ADP. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/2/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
ADP
Business Security Analyst
Alpharetta, GA
Totale annuo
$76K
Livello
1
Base
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$1K
Anni in azienda
0 Anni
Anni esp
0 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso ADP?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Calendario di Maturazione

33.3%

ANNO 1

33.3%

ANNO 2

33.3%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In ADP, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (Infinity% per periodo)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Analista di Business in ADP in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $133,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in ADP per il ruolo Analista di Business in United States è $75,000.

Altre Risorse

