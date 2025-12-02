Directory Aziendale
ADNOC
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere Geologico

  • Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere Geologico

ADNOC Ingegnere Geologico Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Ingegnere Geologico in United Arab Emirates mediano presso ADNOC ammonta a AED 630K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di ADNOC. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/2/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
ADNOC
Geological Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Totale annuo
$172K
Livello
L3
Base
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$24.5K
Anni in azienda
3 Anni
Anni esp
16 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso ADNOC?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Contribuisci

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere Geologico in ADNOC in United Arab Emirates raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di AED 762,020. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in ADNOC per il ruolo Ingegnere Geologico in United Arab Emirates è AED 669,476.

Altre Risorse

