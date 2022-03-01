Directory delle Aziende
ADNOC
ADNOC Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di ADNOC va da $70,446 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $196,943 per un Ingegnere Geologo all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di ADNOC. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/12/2025

$160K

Ingegnere Geologo
$197K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$130K
Project Manager
$163K

Ingegnere del Software
$70.4K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$108K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in ADNOC è Ingegnere Geologo at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $196,943. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in ADNOC è di $130,029.

