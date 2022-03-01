Directory Aziendale
Acxiom
Acxiom Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Acxiom varia da $37,185 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) nella fascia bassa fino a $162,185 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Acxiom. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/1/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $110K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Architetto di Soluzioni
Median $100K

Data Architect

Data Scientist
$112K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Analista Finanziario
$144K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$37.2K
Manager di Progetto
$83.6K
Vendite
$80.4K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$162K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Acxiom è Manager di Ingegneria del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $162,185. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Acxiom è $105,000.

Altre Risorse