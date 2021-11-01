Directory Aziendale
ACV Auctions
ACV Auctions Stipendi

Lo stipendio di ACV Auctions varia da $85,425 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $200,000 per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di ACV Auctions. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/8/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $150K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $200K
Data Scientist
Median $110K

Designer di Prodotto
$87.6K
Manager di Prodotto
$85.4K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in ACV Auctions è Manager di Ingegneria del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $200,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in ACV Auctions è $110,000.

