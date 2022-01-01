Directory Aziendale
Acronis
Acronis Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Acronis varia da $51,449 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist in Serbia nella fascia bassa fino a $132,197 per un Vendite in Bulgaria nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Acronis. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/7/2025

$160K

Manager di Prodotto
Median $75.4K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $90.8K
Data Scientist
$51.4K

Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$100K
Manager di Progetto
$79.2K
Vendite
$132K
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Acronis è Vendite at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $132,197. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Acronis è $84,998.

