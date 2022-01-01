Directory delle Aziende
ABOUT YOU Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di ABOUT YOU va da $65,128 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Project Manager all'estremità inferiore a $92,656 per un Designer di Prodotto all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di ABOUT YOU. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/11/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $69.8K
Analista di Dati
$70.3K
Data Scientist
$69.4K

Designer di Prodotto
$92.7K
Product Manager
$81.5K
Project Manager
$65.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ABOUT YOU is Designer di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $92,656. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ABOUT YOU is $70,053.

