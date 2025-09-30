La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso ABB varia da $90K per year per Associate Software Engineer a $84.5K per year per Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $90K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di ABB. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/30/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$90K
$80K
$10K
$0
Software Engineer
$84.5K
$84.5K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
