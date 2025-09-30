La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Sweden presso ABB ammonta a SEK 502K per year per Associate Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Sweden mediano year ammonta a SEK 502K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di ABB. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/30/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
SEK 502K
SEK 502K
SEK 0
SEK 0
Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Senior Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Lead Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
Posizioni IncluseInvia Nuova Posizione