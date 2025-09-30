Directory Aziendale
ABB
  • Sweden

ABB Ingegnere del Software Stipendi a Sweden

La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in Sweden presso ABB ammonta a SEK 502K per year per Associate Software Engineer. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Sweden mediano year ammonta a SEK 502K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di ABB. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/30/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Livello Base)
SEK 502K
SEK 502K
SEK 0
SEK 0
Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Senior Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Lead Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso ABB?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Ingegnere del Software at ABB in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 699,624. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ABB for the Ingegnere del Software role in Sweden is SEK 501,808.

