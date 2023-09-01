99 Group Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di 99 Group varia da $28,263 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $56,772 per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di 99 Group. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/14/2025

Designer di Prodotto
$56.8K
Manager di Prodotto
$28.3K
Ingegnere del Software
$43.4K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in 99 Group è Designer di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $56,772. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in 99 Group è $43,408.

