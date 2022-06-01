Directory Aziendale
66degrees
66degrees Stipendi

Lo stipendio di 66degrees varia da $131,340 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $250,848 per un Architetto di Soluzioni nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di 66degrees. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/7/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $138K
Data Scientist
$181K
Designer di Prodotto
$131K

Manager di Progetto
$181K
Vendite
$229K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$219K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$251K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$179K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 66degrees is Architetto di Soluzioni at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $250,848. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 66degrees is $180,746.

