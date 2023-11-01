Directory Aziendale
3Shape
3Shape Stipendi

Lo stipendio di 3Shape varia da $73,469 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Affari Normativi nella fascia bassa fino a $157,326 per un Architetto delle Soluzioni nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di 3Shape. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/15/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $88.7K
Affari Normativi
$73.5K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
$157K

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in 3Shape è Architetto delle Soluzioni at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $157,326. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in 3Shape è $88,734.

