Tipo di Azioni

RSU + Options

In 3M, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

0 % matura nel 1st - ANNO ( 0.00 % annuale )

0 % matura nel 2nd - ANNO ( 0.00 % annuale )

100 % matura nel 3rd - ANNO ( 100.00 % annuale )

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.