La retribuzione totale Designer Industriale media in United States presso 3M varia da $106K a $144K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di 3M. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/27/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$113K - $137K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$106K$113K$137K$144K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Calendario di Maturazione

0%

ANNO 1

0%

ANNO 2

100 %

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU + Options

In 3M, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 0% matura nel 1st-ANNO (0.00% annuale)

  • 0% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (0.00% annuale)

  • 100% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (100.00% annuale)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

ANNO 1

33.3%

ANNO 2

33.3%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azioni
RSU + Options

In 3M, le RSU + Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 3 anni:

  • 33.3% matura nel 1st-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

  • 33.3% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (33.30% annuale)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Designer Industriale in 3M in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $144,420. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in 3M per il ruolo Designer Industriale in United States è $105,825.

