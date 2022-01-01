Directory Aziendale
23andMe
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

23andMe Stipendi

Lo stipendio di 23andMe varia da $48,634 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $305,520 per un Marketing nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di 23andMe. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/7/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ingegnere del Software
L1 $137K
L3 $203K
L4 $250K
Manager di Programma
Median $170K
Data Scientist
Median $160K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Analista di Business
$181K
Analista di Dati
$147K
Analista Finanziario
$175K
Marketing
$306K
Designer di Prodotto
$48.6K
Recruiter
$242K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$204K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$269K
UX Researcher
$173K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 23andMe is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $305,520. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 23andMe is $177,761.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per 23andMe

Aziende Correlate

  • Allbirds
  • Tesla
  • Comcast
  • Electronic Arts
  • AT&T
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse