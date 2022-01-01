Directory Aziendale
10x Banking
10x Banking Stipendi

Lo stipendio di 10x Banking varia da $112,746 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $317,800 per un Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di 10x Banking. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/31/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $113K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$318K
Manager di Prodotto
$162K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$123K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$198K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in 10x Banking è Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $317,800. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in 10x Banking è $162,499.

