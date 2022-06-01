Directory Aziendale
10Pearls
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

10Pearls Stipendi

Lo stipendio di 10Pearls varia da $15,393 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist nella fascia bassa fino a $45,328 per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di 10Pearls. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/31/2025

$160K

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di $30K+ (a volte $300K+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $18.4K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Data Scientist
$15.4K
Designer di Prodotto
$45.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in 10Pearls è Designer di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $45,328. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in 10Pearls è $18,425.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per 10Pearls

Aziende Correlate

  • Birlasoft
  • Xoriant
  • YASH Technologies
  • Enquero
  • Mu Sigma
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse