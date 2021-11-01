Directory delle Aziende
Starry
Starry Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Starry va da $104,475 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere Meccanico all'estremità inferiore a $182,408 per un Responsabile Ingegneria Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Starry. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/7/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $114K
Ingegnere Hardware
$117K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$104K

Product Manager
$155K
Project Manager
$124K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$182K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$119K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Starry è Responsabile Ingegneria Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $182,408. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Starry è di $119,400.

Altre risorse