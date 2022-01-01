Société Générale et Vous Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
L'intervallo di stipendi di Société Générale et Vous va da $9,984 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane all'estremità inferiore a $219,300 per un Product Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Société Générale et Vous. Ultimo aggiornamento: 7/30/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$46.7K
Risorse Umane
$10K
Product Manager
$219K

Ingegnere del Software
$45.8K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$27.9K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Société Générale et Vous è Product Manager at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $219,300. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Société Générale et Vous è di $45,770.

