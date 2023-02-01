Directory delle Aziende
Snackpass
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

Snackpass Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Snackpass va da $35,726 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $72,612 per un Data Scientist all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Snackpass. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/2/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Data Scientist
$72.6K
Ingegnere del Software
$35.7K
Ricercatore UX
$41K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Snackpass es Científico de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $72,612. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Snackpass es $40,990.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Snackpass

Aziende correlate

  • Netflix
  • Flipkart
  • Apple
  • Airbnb
  • Intuit
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse