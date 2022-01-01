Directory delle Aziende
Skillshare
Skillshare Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Skillshare va da $140,000 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist all'estremità inferiore a $235,935 per un Responsabile Ingegneria Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Skillshare. Ultimo aggiornamento: 7/29/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $140K
Designer di Prodotto
$152K
Product Manager
$231K

Ingegnere del Software
$140K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$236K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Skillshare è Responsabile Ingegneria Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $235,935. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Skillshare è di $152,235.

