Recharge
Recharge Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Recharge va da $48,179 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist all'estremità inferiore a $103,565 per un Responsabile Ingegneria Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Recharge. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/7/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $86.4K
Data Scientist
$48.2K
Marketing
$73.1K

Designer di Prodotto
$76.2K
Product Manager
$95.1K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$104K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Recharge è Responsabile Ingegneria Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $103,565. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Recharge è di $81,331.

