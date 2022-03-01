Directory delle Aziende
Oyster HR
Oyster HR Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Oyster HR va da $98,999 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $235,620 per un Marketing all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Oyster HR. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/6/2025

$160K

Risorse Umane
$166K
Marketing
$236K
Designer di Prodotto
$99.7K

Product Manager
$148K
Ingegnere del Software
$99K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$149K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Oyster HR è Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $235,620. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Oyster HR è di $148,377.

