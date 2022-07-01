Directory delle Aziende
National Capitol Contracting
    Informazioni

    National Capitol Contracting, LLC is a small business focused on the transformation and modernization of the Federal IT enterprise through Unified Communications and Information Management solutions. At NCC, we understand that effective communication, collaboration, and information management is the cornerstone of successful agencies, organizations, and businesses. Our people are passionate about delivering value through an experience that exceeds expectations, guaranteeing a result that is tailored to each customers' unique environment and mission

    nccsite.com
    Sito web
    2002
    Anno di fondazione
    80
    Numero di dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

