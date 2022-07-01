Directory delle Aziende
Living Security
    Founded in 2017, Living Security’s mission is to help prevent cybersecurity breaches with a human risk management solution that does more than meet compliance needs, it also truly changes behavior. Living Security believes empowering people is the key to ending cybersecurity breaches, picking up where traditional security awareness training drops off. Gamified learning and immersive experiences engage and educate users, while the science-backed, tech-enabled platform uniquely provides CISOs the ability to measure training efficacy and program ROI.Named one of Austin’s Best Places to Work, the Living Security team is composed of 50+ cybersecurity professionals committed to transforming security awareness training as we know it and turning end users into the enterprise’s greatest asset against cybercrime. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations like CVS Health, MasterCard, Verizon, MassMutual, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, Hewlett Packard, JP Morgan, and Target. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com.

    livingsecurity.com
    2017
    150
    $10M-$50M
