L3Harris Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di L3Harris va da $34,387 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere Commerciale all'estremità inferiore a $170,833 per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di L3Harris. Ultimo aggiornamento: 7/30/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Associate Software Engineer $97.3K
Senior Associate Software Engineer $106K
Specialist Software Engineer $118K
Senior Specialist Software Engineer $139K
Lead Software Engineer $161K
Scientist Software Engineering $171K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere di Rete

Ingegnere Software di Controllo Qualità

Ingegnere Software di Produzione

Ingegnere di Sistemi

Ingegnere Hardware
Associate Hardware Engineer $83K
Senior Associate Hardware Engineer $97.9K
Specialist Hardware Engineer $109K

Ingegnere FPGA

Ingegnere di Radiofrequenza

Ingegnere Meccanico
Associate Mechanical Engineer $82K
Senior Associate Mechanical Engineer $91K
Specialist Mechanical Engineer $110K
Senior Specialist Mechanical Engineer $135K

Ingegnere Elettrico
Median $145K
Project Manager
Median $81K
Data Scientist
Median $123K
Responsabile Programmi
Median $150K
Analista Finanziario
Median $80K
Product Manager
Median $98K
Analista di Cybersicurezza
Median $108K
Architetto di Soluzioni
Median $155K

Architetto di Dati

Contabile
$60.2K
Ingegnere Aerospaziale
$141K
Analista di Business
$67.7K
Sviluppo Aziendale
$102K
Analista di Dati
$79.6K
Risorse Umane
$118K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$148K
Ingegnere Ottico
$92K
Designer di Prodotto
$86.4K
Ingegnere Commerciale
$34.4K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$105K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$169K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in L3Harris è Ingegnere del Software at the Scientist Software Engineering level con una compensazione totale annuale di $170,833. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in L3Harris è di $106,413.

