January Technologies
January Technologies Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di January Technologies va da $142,000 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $310,545 per un Responsabile Ingegneria Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di January Technologies. Ultimo aggiornamento: 7/25/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $142K
Risorse Umane
$242K
Operazioni del Personale
$281K

Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$311K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in January Technologies è Responsabile Ingegneria Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $310,545. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in January Technologies è di $261,803.

Altre risorse