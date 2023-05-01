Directory delle Aziende
Jamieson Wellness
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda
Approfondimenti principali
  • Contribuisci con qualcosa di unico su Jamieson Wellness che potrebbe essere utile per altri (es. consigli per colloqui, scelta dei team, cultura unica, ecc.).
    • Informazioni

    Jamieson Wellness Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners, offering health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements, over-the-counter remedies, and sports nutrition products. The Strategic Partners segment provides manufacturing and product development services on a contract manufacturing basis to blue-chip consumer health companies and retailers. The company sells its products to distributors, and retail and wholesale customers.

    jamiesonwellness.com
    Sito web
    1922
    Anno di fondazione
    751
    Numero di dipendenti
    $250M-$500M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

    Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella Tua Casella di Posta

    Iscriviti alle offerte verificate.Riceverai il dettaglio delle informazioni di compensazione via email. Scopri di più

    Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla privacy e i Termini di servizio di Google.

    Lavori in evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Jamieson Wellness

    Aziende correlate

    • PayPal
    • Dropbox
    • Google
    • Spotify
    • Snap
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre risorse