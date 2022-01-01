Directory delle Aziende
Jaguar Land Rover
Jaguar Land Rover Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Jaguar Land Rover va da $26,743 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $140,998 per un Responsabile Data Science all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Jaguar Land Rover. Ultimo aggiornamento: 7/25/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $26.7K
Data Scientist
Median $72.2K
Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $61.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista di Business
$42.2K
Responsabile Data Science
$141K
Ingegnere Elettrico
$66.1K
Ingegnere Hardware
$49.5K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$78K
Designer di Prodotto
$74.6K
Product Manager
$97.6K
Project Manager
$73.7K
Vendite
$72.2K
Analista di Cybersicurezza
$88.5K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$131K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$74.1K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$99.9K
Ricercatore UX
$140K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Jaguar Land Rover è Responsabile Data Science at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $140,998. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Jaguar Land Rover è di $74,145.

