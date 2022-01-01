Jaguar Land Rover Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Jaguar Land Rover va da $26,743 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $140,998 per un Responsabile Data Science all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Jaguar Land Rover. Ultimo aggiornamento: 7/25/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
