Directory delle Aziende
iManage
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

iManage Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di iManage va da $111,362 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Product Manager in United Kingdom all'estremità inferiore a $231,150 per un Vendite in United States all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di iManage. Ultimo aggiornamento: 7/31/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Ingegnere del Software
Median $154K
Servizio Clienti
$139K
Data Scientist
$125K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$121K
Product Manager
$111K
Vendite
$231K
Analista di Cybersicurezza
$127K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$129K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en iManage es Vendite at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $231,150. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en iManage es $128,231.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per iManage

Aziende correlate

  • SAS Software
  • Expedition Tech
  • Apptio
  • Rocket Software
  • Accela
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse