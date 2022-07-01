Directory delle Aziende
Imagen
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

Imagen Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Imagen va da $108,540 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Recruiter all'estremità inferiore a $398,000 per un Medico all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Imagen. Ultimo aggiornamento: 7/31/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Data Scientist
$131K
Medico
$398K
Product Manager
$216K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Recruiter
$109K
Ingegnere del Software
$114K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Imagen è Medico at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $398,000. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Imagen è di $130,650.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Imagen

Aziende correlate

  • Facebook
  • Coinbase
  • Microsoft
  • Uber
  • Square
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse