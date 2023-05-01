ICON Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
L'intervallo di stipendi di ICON va da $114,395 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $173,400 per un Product Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di ICON. Ultimo aggiornamento: 7/30/2025

$160K

Ingegnere di Controllo
$136K
Data Scientist
$119K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$129K

Designer di Prodotto
$119K
Product Manager
$173K
Ingegnere del Software
$114K
FAQ

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na ICON é Gerente de Produto at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $173,400. Isso inclui o salário base, bem como quaisquer potenciais ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na ICON é $124,380.

