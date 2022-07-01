hims & hers Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
L'intervallo di stipendi di hims & hers va da $140,250 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Analista Finanziario all'estremità inferiore a $482,575 per un Designer Industriale all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di hims & hers. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/5/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $200K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Designer di Prodotto
Median $150K
Product Manager
Median $205K

Responsabile Ingegneria Software
Median $250K
Analista di Business
$176K
Analista di Dati
$171K
Responsabile Data Science
$402K
Analista Finanziario
$140K
Designer Industriale
$483K
Marketing
$239K
Project Manager
$176K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in hims & hers è Designer Industriale at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $482,575. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in hims & hers è di $200,000.

