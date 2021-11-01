Directory delle Aziende
Fresenius
Fresenius Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Fresenius va da $75,170 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $213,925 per un Project Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Fresenius. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/1/2025

$160K

Ingegnere Meccanico
$89.6K
Product Manager
$156K
Project Manager
$214K

Ingegnere del Software
$75.2K
据报道，Fresenius最高薪的职位是项目经理 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$213,925。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Fresenius的年总薪酬中位数为$122,663。

