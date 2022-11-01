Fortna Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
L'intervallo di stipendi di Fortna va da $93,465 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Project Manager all'estremità inferiore a $306,525 per un Product Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Fortna. Ultimo aggiornamento: 7/26/2025

$160K

Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $115K
Product Manager
$307K
Project Manager
$93.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Vendite
$118K
Ingegnere del Software
$123K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$179K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fortna is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $306,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fortna is $120,490.

