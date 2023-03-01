Directory delle Aziende
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City va da $64,675 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Assistente Amministrativo all'estremità inferiore a $105,840 per un Project Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Ultimo aggiornamento: 7/29/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $76K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Analista Finanziario
Median $66.3K
Contabile
$78.8K

Assistente Amministrativo
$64.7K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$89.3K
Project Manager
$106K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City è Project Manager at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $105,840. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City è di $77,396.

