Directory delle Aziende
Elastic
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

Elastic Benefit

Confronta

Valore totale stimato: $33,724

Assicurazione, salute e benessere
  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Custom Work Station

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    20 days

  • Paternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Sick Time

    5 days

  • Health Insurance

    100% covered, offered by Anthem or Kaiser

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $3

    $3 per year contributed by employer

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered by VSP

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered by Delta Dental

  • Life Insurance

    2x base salary up to $500,000

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2x base salary up to $500,000

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 60% of weekly earnings up to $2,500 / week, LTD with 60% of monthly earnings up to $12,500 / month

    • Casa
  • Adoption Assistance

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Bereavement Leave

  • Remote Work

    Fully remote for all positions. Some sales positions are based around an office.

    • Finanziario e pensionamento
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $25,500

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary up to $18,300

    • Vantaggi e sconti
  • Learning and Development

    • Altro
  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $1,500 matched

  • Volunteer Time Off

    • Lavori in evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Elastic

    Aziende correlate

    • Marvell
    • RingCentral
    • PagerDuty
    • Microsoft
    • Oracle
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre risorse