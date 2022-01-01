Darktrace Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
L'intervallo di stipendi di Darktrace va da $35,380 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT) all'estremità inferiore a $222,509 per un Vendite all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Darktrace. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/3/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $61.1K
Servizio Clienti
$54.8K
Successo del Cliente
$107K

Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$35.4K
Designer di Prodotto
$60.1K
Project Manager
$73.8K
Vendite
$223K
Ingegnere Commerciale
$76.7K
Analista di Cybersicurezza
$45.3K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$85.6K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Darktrace è Vendite at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $222,509. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Darktrace è di $67,429.

