Critical TechWorks Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Critical TechWorks va da $34,207 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità inferiore a $60,923 per un Project Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Critical TechWorks. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/4/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $34.2K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere DevOps

Ingegnere di Dati

Data Scientist
$56.7K
Product Manager
$57.6K

Project Manager
$60.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Critical TechWorks is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $60,923. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Critical TechWorks is $57,199.

