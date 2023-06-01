Directory delle Aziende
Creative Fabrica
Creative Fabrica Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Creative Fabrica va da $78,622 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Recruiter all'estremità inferiore a $122,089 per un Risorse Umane all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Creative Fabrica. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/6/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $96.2K
Risorse Umane
$122K
Product Manager
$86K

Recruiter
$78.6K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Creative Fabrica è Risorse Umane at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $122,089. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Creative Fabrica è di $91,117.

